De’Von Achane named AFC offensive player of the month

The NFL has recognized Dolphins running back De’Von Achane for his outstanding month of November.

Achane has been named AFC offensive player of the month for the first time in his career.

From Week 9 through Week 13, Achane led the league with 495 rushing yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, with three rushing touchdowns. He also tallied 17 catches for 135 yards.

Achane’s 630 yards from scrimmage led the conference during the month.

Achane was at his best during the Dolphins’ 30-13 upset victory over the Bills on Nov. 9, as he took 22 carries for 174 yards with a pair of touchdowns and caught six passes for 51 yards.

In 12 games this year, Achane has rushed for 1,034 yards with six touchdowns. He’s also caught 54 passes for 370 yards with four TDs.