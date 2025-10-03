 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dexter Lawrence out of practice Friday, but Giants expect him to play

  
Published October 3, 2025 12:46 PM

The Giants will be missing wide receiver Malik Nabers this weekend, but they expect to have a vital member of their defense for their matchup with the Saints.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is not practicing on Friday because of an illness that also sidelined him on Wednesday and Thursday, but head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that the team believes he will be able to play in New Orleans on Sunday.

Lawrence has nine tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception through four games this season. He’s been selected to three Pro Bowls and two second-team All-Pro squads over the last three seasons.

The full Giants injury report and designations for Sunday will be released later on Friday.