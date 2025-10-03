Dexter Lawrence out of practice Friday, but Giants expect him to play

The Giants will be missing wide receiver Malik Nabers this weekend, but they expect to have a vital member of their defense for their matchup with the Saints.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is not practicing on Friday because of an illness that also sidelined him on Wednesday and Thursday, but head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that the team believes he will be able to play in New Orleans on Sunday.

Lawrence has nine tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception through four games this season. He’s been selected to three Pro Bowls and two second-team All-Pro squads over the last three seasons.

The full Giants injury report and designations for Sunday will be released later on Friday.