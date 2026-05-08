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De’Zhaun Stribling, Kaelon Black among six draft picks to sign with 49ers

  
Published May 8, 2026 03:27 PM

The 49ers have started signing their 2026 draft picks.

Six of their eight selections are now under contract, including second-rounder De’Zhaun Stribling. The 49ers picked Stribling at the top of the second round after trading out of the first round on the opening night in Pittsburgh.

They also signed third-round running back Kaelon Black, fourth-round offensive lineman Carver Willis, fourth-round cornerback Ephesians Prysock, fifth-round linebacker Jaden Dugger, and fifth-round offensive lineman Enrique Cruz. Third-round defensive end Romello Height and fourth-round defensive tackle Gracen Halton remain unsigned.

The 49ers also announced deals with seven undrafted free agents. They signed Penn State tight end Khalil Dinkins, Tennessee defensive lineman Bryson Eason, North Carolina State wide receiver Wesley Grimes, Indiana defensive lineman Mikail Kamara, Notre Dame wide receiver Will Pauling, Notre Dame safety Jalen Stroman, and Illinois defensive lineman James Thompson.