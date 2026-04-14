Dianna Russini resigns from The Athletic

Dianna Russini has resigned from The Athletic, one week after the New York Post published photos of Russini with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel at a resort in Sedona, Arizona.

Via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Russini submitted a resignation letter to The Athletic on Tuesday.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” Russini wrote, per the letter obtained by Maaddi. “When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.

“Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

It’s for the readers to make their own decisions whether to accept that explanation on its face, or whether to engage in “self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.”

One possible explanation, in our view, is that she sensed where the investigation was going, that she knew regardless of the outcome her contract would not be renewed beyond the upcoming deadline, and that she moved on before The Athletic could issue a decision that would provide a far more clear and fully unmistakable definition to her career.

Even without a verdict from The Athletic, it will be very hard for Russini to fully restore her credibility. For now, pulling the plug on the investigation before it reached a conclusion may have been the only way to stop it from becoming even harder to recover from this incident.