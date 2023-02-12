 Skip navigation
Dick Butkus is “disgusted” with how bad the Bears are, sees “lack of effort”

  
Published February 12, 2023 02:36 AM
nbc_pft_justfields_230202
February 2, 2023 08:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Bears have taken the right approach to developing Justin Fields by trying to capitalize on the QB’s special run abilities while also building on passing options.

The Bears had the worst record in the NFL this season, they’ve only had a winning record once in the last 10 years, and one of their all-time great players isn’t happy about it.

Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus says the Bears’ failures weigh on him as he wishes he could see a winning team in Chicago.

There’s no reason why they should be this bad . . . . I get a little disgusted,” Butkus told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I really get hot watching them, especially with a lot of lack of effort things. I don’t get it. I really don’t.”

Butkus said he can’t put his finger on why the Bears haven’t won a playoff game since 2010, but he thinks the McCaskey family that owns the Bears is not without blame.

“Why have they been so bad?” he said. “Is it the scouting department? What’s the answer here? To tell you the truth, I don’t know. . . . Look at the teams that are winning and look at their organization. The ownership is the ones that hire. It starts from them too. They shouldn’t be void of any criticism.”

The Bears were also not good during Butkus’s time; during his nine-year career from 1965 to 1973, the Bears never made the postseason.