Dillon Gabriel’s second TD pass puts Browns in the lead

Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is playing a solid game in his debut as an NFL starter.

Gabriel threw his second touchdown pass to give the Browns a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter.

David Njoku caught the touchdown pass and has been Gabriel’s favorite receiver today, with five catches for 56 yards.

Gabriel has been throwing mostly short, safe passes to tight ends and running backs, but on a day when the Browns’ defense is playing well, that has been enough.