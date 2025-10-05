 Skip navigation
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Dillon Gabriel’s second TD pass puts Browns in the lead

  
Published October 5, 2025 11:43 AM

Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is playing a solid game in his debut as an NFL starter.

Gabriel threw his second touchdown pass to give the Browns a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter.

David Njoku caught the touchdown pass and has been Gabriel’s favorite receiver today, with five catches for 56 yards.

Gabriel has been throwing mostly short, safe passes to tight ends and running backs, but on a day when the Browns’ defense is playing well, that has been enough.