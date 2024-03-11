Dion Dawkins agrees to extension after faking farewell to Buffalo

It appeared for a moment that left tackle Dion Dawkins would be joining the group of Bills veterans who are leaving the team this offseason, but things are actually playing out differently for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Dawkins posted a farewell message to Buffalo on X on Monday. Dawkins wrote that “it was good while it lasted” and that he is excited for the next chapter of his football career, but it turned out to be a prank because he actually agreed to a new deal with the team.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it is a three-year, $50 million extension for Dawkins. Dawkins confirmed that he’s not leaving in another social media post.

Dawkins has started 117 of the 123 games he played for the Bills since joining the team as a 2017 second-round pick. He made the Pro Bowl the last three years and the team will be looking for more of the same from the social media comedian.