Dion Dawkins, Dalton Kincaid among Bills who won’t practice Wednesday

The Bills will be missing a number of players at Wednesday’s practice, including both of their starting offensive tackles.

Head coach Sean McDermott said that left tackle Dion Dawkins and right tackle Spencer Brown will both be out. Dawkins is in the concussion protocol and Brown has a shoulder injury.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid will also miss practice. Kincaid has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but has not been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow, neck) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) round out the group of non-participants. Cornerback Maxwell Hairston (concussion) is set for a limited practice while quarterback Josh Allen (elbow, soreness) is expected to be a full participant.