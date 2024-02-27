Dion Dawkins on the Jets: “I hate them, all of them”

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins is not a fan of the Jets. And that’s putting it mildly.

Via ESPN.com, Dawkins spoke his mind about Buffalo’s division rival during a recent visit to something called VladTV.

Dawkins called Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons a “bitch boy.” Dawkins also accused Clemons of starting a postgame fight after the game between the two teams on November 19 at Highmark Stadium.

“Weirdos being weird,” Dawkins said of the fight.

“I hate them, all of them, bro,” Dawkins said of the Jets. “When it comes to sports, there are people that play the sport because they love the sport. And then there’s people that play the sport just to try to be cool. I feel like they play the sport to try to be cool. Those are a bunch of dudes that just want to take pictures on Instagram. That’s whack.”

Dawkins applied an asterisk. He said he likes Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

“The rest of them, don’t care, don’t like them,” Dawkins said.

It makes a division rivalry a little spicier for the 2024 season, during which the Jets and Bills will face off at least twice. Like they do every year.