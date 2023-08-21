Diontae Johnson: Offense has shown a glimpse, we’ll put it on display Week 1

The Steelers’ offensive starters have played three series over the team’s first two preseason games and those brief appearances have helped generate plenty of optimism about what the unit can do this season.

Kenny Pickett capped two of the drives with touchdown passes to wide receiver George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth while running back Jaylen Warren sprinted 62 yards to end the other possession. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada said that “we’re pleased with a very small sample size” on Monday before noting that it “really doesn’t matter” since it has come in the preseason.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson expressed a slightly different take when he spoke to reporters. Johnson said that the unit isn’t concerned about their ability to produce at the same level when they face the 49ers on September 10.

“We’re not really worried about that. When the time comes, the first game or whatever — or even this game coming up — we’re gonna show what we’ve been working on this whole training camp,” Johnson said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’ve shown a little glimpse of it the first two games. Come the first game, we’re gonna put it on display, for sure.”

The 49ers defense was the best in the league last season, so a good showing right out of the gate would be a good way of showing what the offense is capable of doing this season.