Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday's Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
DirecTV to distribute Sunday Ticket to bars and restaurants, after all

  
Published May 25, 2023 11:26 AM

DirecTV has exited the NFL lexicon. Unless it hasn’t.

When the NFL announced that a deal had been struck with RedBird Capital to create EverPass Media, which would distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to bars and restaurants. EverPass has now done a deal with DirecTV to distribute the package.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that DirecTV will distribute Sunday Ticket on Sunday afternoons to more than 300,000 commercial businesses, including bars, restaurants, hotels, casinos, retail shops, and military bases.

It’s a surprise development, and perhaps an acknowledgment that DirecTV has the experience and infrastructure to keep doing what it’s been doing for nearly 30 years.