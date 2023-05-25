DirecTV to distribute Sunday Ticket to bars and restaurants, after all

DirecTV has exited the NFL lexicon. Unless it hasn’t.

When the NFL announced that a deal had been struck with RedBird Capital to create EverPass Media, which would distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to bars and restaurants. EverPass has now done a deal with DirecTV to distribute the package.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that DirecTV will distribute Sunday Ticket on Sunday afternoons to more than 300,000 commercial businesses, including bars, restaurants, hotels, casinos, retail shops, and military bases.

It’s a surprise development, and perhaps an acknowledgment that DirecTV has the experience and infrastructure to keep doing what it’s been doing for nearly 30 years.