Discovery process commences in Mississippi’s lawsuit against Brett Favre

On the surface, news that former University of Mississippi president Rodney Bennett received a subpoena for documents reflecting communications with Brett Favre could prompt some to conclude that the authorities are finally exploring a prosecution of the Hall of Famer. That’s not the case. (Or, more accurately, the subpoena isn’t proof of it.)

Via A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, the subpoena was issued in the civil lawsuit aimed at collecting allegedly misappropriated welfare funds from Favre and others.

The subpoena seeks a broad range of communications involving Bennett and Favre. Favre allegedly finagled $5 million in welfare funds to be used for building a volleyball center at USM.

Favre has consistently denied any allegations against him. Recently, the Mississippi Supreme Court rejected Favre’s effort to be dismissed from the case.

Now that Favre has exhausted all avenues for getting out of the case, the effort to prove the case commences. That’s what Mississippi is looking for by seeking documents reflecting communications that could help prove the case.