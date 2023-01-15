Divisional playoff schedule: Bengals-Bills to play on Sunday afternoon

While there’s technically one more game left in the first round of the 2022 postseason, we now know when the divisional-round games will be played.

After both teams won on Sunday, the Bengals and Bills will play in Western New York next Sunday afternoon. Buffalo finished No. 2 and Cincinnati finished No. 3 in the conference. The NFL canceled the Week 17 matchup between the two teams in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest during the contest.

Saturday, January 21

AFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 4 Jacksonville at 1 Kansas City (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 6 New York Giants at 1 Philadelphia (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, January 22

AFC 3:00 PM (ET) 3 Cincinnati at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 6:30 PM (ET) 4 Tampa Bay or 5 Dallas at 2 San Francisco (FOX/FOX Deportes)