MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Divisional playoff schedule: Bengals-Bills to play on Sunday afternoon

  
Published January 15, 2023 06:50 PM
While there’s technically one more game left in the first round of the 2022 postseason, we now know when the divisional-round games will be played.

After both teams won on Sunday, the Bengals and Bills will play in Western New York next Sunday afternoon. Buffalo finished No. 2 and Cincinnati finished No. 3 in the conference. The NFL canceled the Week 17 matchup between the two teams in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest during the contest.

Saturday, January 21

AFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 4 Jacksonville at 1 Kansas City (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 6 New York Giants at 1 Philadelphia (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, January 22

AFC 3:00 PM (ET) 3 Cincinnati at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 6:30 PM (ET) 4 Tampa Bay or 5 Dallas at 2 San Francisco (FOX/FOX Deportes)