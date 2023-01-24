Divisional weekend averages 37.1 million viewers
The four games of the divisional round weekend performed very well, as they always do.
This year, they performed better than any quartet of final-eight postseason games, other than two of them -- 2012 (the 2011 season) and 2015 (the 2014 season).
The average audience, per the league, was 37.1 million. It’s an 11-percent increase in audience size from the five-year average for 2018 through 2022.
Leading the way was Cowboys-49ers, with 45.7 million average viewers on Fox. That’s a seven percent increase over last year’s Sunday night game (Bills-Chiefs) and the second biggest divisional round audience, behind only the January 2017 game between the Packers and Cowboys, which drew 48.5 million.
Bengals-Bills on Sunday afternoon racked up 39.3 million for CBS, a two-percent drop from Rams-Bucs in 2022.
Jaguars-Chiefs on NBC drew 34.3 million, an 11-percent bump over Bengals-Titans a year ago.
Bringing up the year was the worst game of the weekend. Saturday night’s 38-7 blowout of the Giants by the Eagles mustered an audience of only 28.6 million, a sharp 22-percent drop from last year’s Saturday night game between the 49ers and Packers.