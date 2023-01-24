 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Divisional weekend averages 37.1 million viewers

  
Published January 24, 2023 06:37 AM
nbc_pft_allenelbow_230124
January 24, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why Josh Allen being able to escape surgery on his elbow is such a huge benefit for the QB.

The four games of the divisional round weekend performed very well, as they always do.

This year, they performed better than any quartet of final-eight postseason games, other than two of them -- 2012 (the 2011 season) and 2015 (the 2014 season).

The average audience, per the league, was 37.1 million. It’s an 11-percent increase in audience size from the five-year average for 2018 through 2022.

Leading the way was Cowboys-49ers, with 45.7 million average viewers on Fox. That’s a seven percent increase over last year’s Sunday night game (Bills-Chiefs) and the second biggest divisional round audience, behind only the January 2017 game between the Packers and Cowboys, which drew 48.5 million.

Bengals-Bills on Sunday afternoon racked up 39.3 million for CBS, a two-percent drop from Rams-Bucs in 2022.

Jaguars-Chiefs on NBC drew 34.3 million, an 11-percent bump over Bengals-Titans a year ago.

Bringing up the year was the worst game of the weekend. Saturday night’s 38-7 blowout of the Giants by the Eagles mustered an audience of only 28.6 million, a sharp 22-percent drop from last year’s Saturday night game between the 49ers and Packers.