DJ Moore: None of the QB prospects compare to Justin Fields right now

The Bears have a decision to make. Do they use the No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback or do they trade it or use it to build around Justin Fields?

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore has been consistent in his take on what he wants the team to do: Pass on Caleb Williams and all the other quarterback prospects.

“I still don’t think they compare to Justin right now,” Moore told NFL Media on Monday.

Moore is Fields’ biggest supporter.

He arrived in Chicago last year after the Panthers traded him to the Bears in the package that delivered the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina. The Panthers used the choice on Bryce Young.

Moore set career bests with 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns.

“The relationship jelled real well from the beginning,” Moore said.” Since I got traded, he was in contact and we started throwing together, so it made the transition into games and everything easy.”

Moore began his career in Carolina with Cam Newton as his quarterback before the Panthers went through Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and Newton again.

Scouting quarterbacks remains an inexact science.

C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in 2023, outplayed Young last season in earning offensive rookie of the year honors.

Fields has shown Moore enough for the wideout to believe Fields is a franchise quarterback. So, he hopes the Bears give Fields another weapon with the first or ninth pick instead of replacing Fields with an unproven rookie.

“I want to say, yeah, we could add another receiver,” Moore said. “They got some real talented ones [in the draft]. I know Marvin [Harrison Jr.], so that’d be a choice of mine. But any of those guys that are the big names, I’ve seen and really liked.”