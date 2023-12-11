DK Metcalf, Deommodore Lenoir ejected from Seahawks-49ers

A scuffle late in the matchup between the Seahawks and 49ers resulted in an early exit for one player on each team.

Seattle receiver DK Metcalf and San Francisco defensive back Deommodore Lenoir were both ejected from the contest.

The fight started after quarterback Drew Lock threw an interception on fourth down to effectively end Seattle’s last, best chance to narrow its deficit. Linebacker Fred Warner intercepted the pass that was intended for Metcalf, lateraling the ball to linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who returned it to the San Francisco 29.

But after the lateral, Warner pushed Metcalf down to the turf. Metcalf appeared to take exception to that and started after Warner, grabbing the linebacker’s facemask to start the scuffle.

Lenoir was one of the players who came in to defend Warner, shoving Metcalf. It didn’t appear to be much, but it was enough to get him ejected.

Metcalf had a pair of catches for 52 yards with a touchdown on five targets before he was tossed.

Lenoir had three total tackles with two passes defensed.