nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
DK Metcalf fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

  
Published November 1, 2025 04:42 PM

The NFL fined Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Week 8. He will lose $12,172.

Metcalf got into it with Packers linebacker Quay Walker with 9:45 remaining in Sunday night’s game. Metcalf put his fingers in Walker’s facemask before grabbing Walker’s facemask.

The 15-yard penalty turned a third-and-2 into a third-and-17, and Aaron Rodgers was sacked, forcing a punt.

Metcalf caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown in the 35-25 loss to Green Bay.

It is Metcalf’s first fine of the season but the 15th of his career.