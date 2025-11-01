DK Metcalf fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

The NFL fined Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Week 8. He will lose $12,172.

Metcalf got into it with Packers linebacker Quay Walker with 9:45 remaining in Sunday night’s game. Metcalf put his fingers in Walker’s facemask before grabbing Walker’s facemask.

The 15-yard penalty turned a third-and-2 into a third-and-17, and Aaron Rodgers was sacked, forcing a punt.

Metcalf caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown in the 35-25 loss to Green Bay.

It is Metcalf’s first fine of the season but the 15th of his career.