DK Metcalf goes to locker room with hip injury, returns to game

The Seahawks’ bid for a road win in Cincinnati may have to unfold without wide receiver DK Metcalf’s help.

Metcalf went to the locker room late in the third quarter after an unsuccessful attempt to reel in a pass from Geno Smith near the end zone. The Seahawks later announced that he is questionable to return with a right hip injury.

The Seahawks settled for a field goal after the incompletion and trail the Bengals 14-13 with the game moving into the fourth quarter.

Seattle also saw wide receiver Jake Bobo leave the game to be evaluated for a concussion after a hit to the head from Bengals defensive back Dax Hill, so they may be down a pair of wideouts the rest of the way.

UPDATE 3:15 p.m. ET: Metcalf has returned to the game, but Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is now questionable to return from a groin injury.