DK Metcalf: Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s big game a bad sign for opposing defenses

The Seahawks drafted wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round in 2023 with an eye on him sustaining the kind of production they’ve grown accustomed to getting from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but his rookie year produced modest numbers as the No. 3 man in the wideout room.

Smith-Njigba only had two catches in Week One, but he blew up with 12 catches in last Sunday’s win over the Patriots that moved the Seahawks to 2-0 on the season. Metcalf had 10 catches as well and the multi-faceted attack was essential to the Seahakws victory. On Wednesday, Metcalf shared his view that future opponents are in store for more of the same.

“I don’t think it was good,” Metcalf said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “I think it’s bad for the defenses that try to cover us from here on out.”

In addition to the wideout trio, Metcalf noted the presence of tight end Noah Fant and the running back duo of Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet while calling the Seahawks offense a “ticking time bomb” because of how many ways they can stress opposing defenses. It remains to be seen if that bomb will go off this week because Walker and Metcalf missed practice while Fant and Lockett were limited, but Metcalf believes an explosion is coming in Seattle.