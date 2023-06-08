 Skip navigation
DK Metcalf on trying to be a vocal leader in 2022: "That just wasn't my role"

  
Published June 8, 2023 02:28 AM
In 2022, the Seahawks were adjusting to the departures of quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner, a pair of bedrock players for a full decade. Receiver DK Metcalf was keenly aware of the void -- and he now regrets his own role in trying to fill it.

“I mean, when you lose guys like Bobby and Russ, you try to force yourself into roles that you think you can fulfill,” Metcalf told reporters on Wednesday. “And that just wasn’t my role. That’s Geno [Smith’s] role to be a vocal leader. He’s the quarterback, the one calling the plays, he’s the one saying ‘hut’. Last year it was Quandre [Diggs] and Al [Woods]. Just me fitting into my role of just bringing up a young guy, just showing them what it takes to be a professional, just things I’ve learned from guys like Bobby and Russ, instead of just vocally saying it, just doing it myself. And if they want to do it along with me they can. If not, they can find their way.”

Metcalf learned through the 2022 experience that he’s better equipped to lead by example than by word.

“I mean, I’ve never done it,” Metcalf said, “So it was just fairly new to me. And I didn’t do it for a reason leading up to that point. I’m a guy that works hard and leads by example.”

He acknowledged that, while the effort didn’t affect relationships in the locker room, he “overstepped some boundaries” in comparison to how his leadership by example operates.

It’s a significant sign of maturity for Metcalf to realize what he is and isn’t comfortable doing, and to adjust his approach accordingly. Some people are far better at leading by example -- and some believe that’s the far better way to do so.

The belief for those who lead by example is simple. What they do and how they do it is open and obvious for anyone to see. If others want the same results, all they have to do is do the same thing. Telling them to do it will never be as effective as having them figure it out on their own.