DK Metcalf will not face criminal charges for incident with fan in Detroit

Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf will not face criminal charges for his altercation with a fan during a game against the Lions at Ford Field, prosecutors in Detroit announced today.

The fan, Ryan Kennedy, is pursuing a civil lawsuit, but the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says it will not prosecute.

“At approximately 5:30 p.m., it is alleged that [Kennedy] left his seat holding a Metcalf jersey to get an autograph. As he approached the front railing of the stands, he said something to Mr. Metcalf. As Mr. Metcalf approached the stands, there was a brief interaction where Mr. Metcalf grabbed his shirt and pushed him back. The fan did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game. After an extensive review of all the relevant evidence, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that charges will not issue in this case,” the prosecutor’s statement said, via the Detroit Free Press.

In addition to suing Metcalf, Kennedy is suing Ford Field management and former NFL players Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe, who suggested that Metcalf was motivated by Kennedy using racist language, which Kennedy denies. Kennedy’s lawyer says the decision not to file criminal charges has no bearing on the civil lawsuit.