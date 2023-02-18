 Skip navigation
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

DK Metcalf wins MVP at NBA celebrity all-star game

  
Published February 18, 2023 03:21 AM
nbc_pft_lockettint_230209
February 9, 2023 02:22 PM
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett joins the show to reflect on the 2022 season, the emergence of Geno Smith, and what it means to be a captain.

Five days after a much more significant MVP trophy was awarded after the confetti fell in Glendale, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf earned a different prize.

Metcalf was named MVP of the NBA’s celebrity all-star game .

Apparently, that wasn’t impressive enough to get the NBA’s official website to not identify him as “DJ ”.

DJ a/k/a DK had 20 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, and multiple dunks .

Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson also played in the game, along with plenty of people whose names I didn’t recognize. But at least some I did.

Which makes me feel a little less old. Not much, but a little.