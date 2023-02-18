DK Metcalf wins MVP at NBA celebrity all-star game
Published February 18, 2023 03:21 AM
Five days after a much more significant MVP trophy was awarded after the confetti fell in Glendale, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf earned a different prize.
Metcalf was named MVP of the NBA’s celebrity all-star game .
Apparently, that wasn’t impressive enough to get the NBA’s official website to not identify him as “DJ ”.
DJ a/k/a DK had 20 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, and multiple dunks .
Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson also played in the game, along with plenty of people whose names I didn’t recognize. But at least some I did.
Which makes me feel a little less old. Not much, but a little.