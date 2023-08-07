 Skip navigation
DL coach Terrell Williams to serve as Titans head coach in preseason opener

  
Published August 7, 2023 01:35 PM

Mike Vrabel will be at Saturday’s preseason game against the Bears, but he will not be serving as the Titans head coach.

Vrabel told reporters at a Monday press conference that assistant head coach-defense/defensive line coach Terrell Williams will be handling the head coaching duties from Friday through the end of Saturday’s game. Vrabel said he will help Williams prepare for the stint and called it a “great opportunity” for Williams to gain first-hand experience.

Williams joined the Titans as their defensive line coach in 2018 and he added the assistant head coach title ahead of this season. He coached the defensive line for the Raiders and Dolphins before coming to Tennessee.

The Titans will continue their preseason schedule with a trip to Minnesota on August 19 and a home date against the Patriots on August 25.