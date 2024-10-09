Does Robert Saleh firing make Davante Adams trade more or less likely?

As of Monday, the Raiders supposedly wanted to trade receiver Davante Adams within 48 hours. As of Wednesday, he still hasn’t been traded.

The Jets had emerged as the leading candidate to trade for Adams, given his connection to de facto offensive coordinator, head coach, G.M., and owner Aaron Rodgers. In the wake of the surprising decision to fire coach Robert Saleh, are the Jets more likely or less likely to do it?

Our guess is less likely. (Which means the deal likely will be done as soon as this item is posted.) The Jets have enough plates spinning currently. Adding Adams to the mix becomes one too many.

Adams would make sense if the goal was to turn a clear playoff contender into a Super Bowl contender. With the Jets possibly not a playoff contender, will Adams make them one?

They have a No. 1 receiver, in Garrett Wilson. They don’t need Adams. They need to run the ball. They need balance. They need more creativity. They need someone to put Rodgers in check.

At a time when the circumstantial evidence suggests that Rodgers caught wind of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s demotion and mobilized to get Saleh fired first, adding Adams will only make it more obvious that Rodgers is running the show.

Of course, he is running the show. The question is whether they’re willing to make it more obvious that he is.