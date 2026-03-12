 Skip navigation
Dolphins agree to deals with Joshua Uche, Alex Austin, Ben Sims and Lonnie Johnson

  
Published March 12, 2026 07:12 AM

The Dolphins made a big splash by agreeing to sign quarterback Malik Willis in the early hours of free agency on Monday and they moved on to filling out the rest of the roster on Wednesday.

According to various reports, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with edge rusher Joshua Uche, cornerback Alex Austin, tight end Ben Sims and defensive back Lonnie Johnson.

Uche had 23 tackles and a sack in 12 games for the Eagles in 2025. The 2020 Patriots second-rounder has 21.5 career sacks.

Austin saw time in the Patriots’ secondary over the last three seasons and posted 31 tackles and an interception. Sims saw time with the Packers and Vikings during the 2025 season and had three catches for 30 yards during his time in Minnesota.

Johnson has played for four teams since entering the league in 2019 and he had 25 tackles in nine games for the Raiders last season.