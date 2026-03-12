 Skip navigation
Dolphins agree to terms with DL Robert Beal, re-sign three others

  
Published March 12, 2026 11:36 AM

The Dolphins announced that they’ve re-signed three players on Thursday and they also agreed to terms with an addition to the roster.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that defensive lineman Robert Beal is set to sign a one-year deal. Beal was not tendered as a restricted free agent by the 49ers.

Beal had 14 tackles in seven games last season and he had 22 tackles and a sack in 18 games over his first two seasons.

The Dolphins have also re-signed defensive lineman Matthew Butler, linebacker Willie Gay, and kicker Riley Patterson. Butler had 12 tackles in 12 games last season while Gay recorded 18 in his 17 appearances. Patterson was 27-of-29 on field goals after being signed to replace the injured Jason Sanders last year.