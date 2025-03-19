 Skip navigation
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

Dolphins agree to terms with LB Willie Gay

  
March 19, 2025

Veteran linebacker Willie Gay has found a new home.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Gay has agreed to terms with the Dolphins. It will be a one-year deal for Gay with the AFC East club.

Gay spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs before moving on to the Saints as a free agent last year. The 2020 second-round pick had 28 tackles, two sacks, three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 15 games for New Orleans.

Gay started 47 of the 57 regular season games and all nine postseason games he played in Kansas City. The two-time Super Bowl winner had 290 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his time with the Chiefs.