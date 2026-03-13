Dolphins agree to terms with WR Jalen Tolbert

The Dolphins are signing wide receiver Jalen Tolbert to a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Tolbert, 27, spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys after they made him a third-round pick in 2022.

He has made 91 catches for 1,093 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.

Tolbert has seen action on 1,922 offensive snaps and 381 on special teams.

In 2025, he caught 18 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown after the Cowboys brought in George Pickens as their No. 2 wide receiver.

Tolbert played with new Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis in the 2022 Senior Bowl.