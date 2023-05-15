 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Dolphins announce signings of Cedric Ogbuehi, Isaiah Wynn

  
Published May 15, 2023 12:10 PM

Sunday brought word that the Dolphins were set to sign tackle Isaiah Wynn and the team confirmed that addition on Monday while also announcing another new member of their offensive line.

The Dolphins announced the signing of tackle Cedric Ogbuehi along with the Wynn deal. Both moves come after the Dolphins cut three younger offensive linemen over the weekend.

Ogbuehi was released by the Jets after the draft. He started five of the seven games he played for the Jets last season and has started 35 of the 67 games he’s played since entering the league as a Bengals first-round pick in 2015.

Wynn and Ogbuehi join Austin Jackson, Terron Armstead, Kendall Lamm, Geron Christian, and seventh-round pick Ryan Hayes at tackle in Miami.