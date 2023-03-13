Dolphins are expected to make Tua Tagovailoa fifth-year option official on Monday

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins are expected to make Tua Tagovailoa fifth-year option official on Monday

  
Published March 13, 2023 09:23 AM
nbc_pft_tuaoption_230313
March 13, 2023 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why it’s a risky move for the Dolphins to pick up Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option and why there were benefits to letting the year play out.

On Friday, word emerged that the Dolphins will exercise the fifth-year option on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It’s expected that the option officially will be exercised on Monday.

Tua will make $4.7 million in 2023, with his fifth-year option salary of $23.17 million fully guaranteed upon execution.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the team privately indicated to Tua an intention to exercise the option several weeks ago.

Doing it now throws water on any talk regarding an effort to acquire starting quarterbacks like Tom Brady or Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins nevertheless need a capable backup to Tua, given his concussion issues from 2022.

They need someone on whom they can count to step in and stay healthy on a moment’s notice.

Ideally, the Dolphins won’t need to rely on a backup in 2023. If Tua stays healthy, the sky is the limit for him and the Dolphins, especially with the acquisition of cornerback Jalen Ramsey and a burgeoning “eff them picks,” all-in vibe.