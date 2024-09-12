Dolphins elevate WR Robbie Chosen for Thursday Night Football

The Dolphins elevated wide receiver Robbie Chosen from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday Night Football.

Chosen played 12 snaps but had no stats in Sunday’s victory the Jaguars when the Dolphins elevated him.

He has one elevation remaining before the Dolphins will have to sign Chosen to the active roster to get him on the game day roster.

Chosen played nine games with the Dolphins last year and returned to the Miami practice squad after being cut by the 49ers as they moved to 53 players last month. He had four catches for 126 yards and a touchdown in his previous run with the AFC East club.

In 121 career games, Chosen has 379 receptions for 5,082 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios and Grant DuBose will also be available at receiver tonight. The Dolphins ruled out Malik Washington (quad), and Odell Beckham Jr. is on the physically unable to perform list for at least the first four games.