Garrett: It's always been about winning, not money
Seahawks are 'the perfect niche' for Kupp
Seahawks can escape Darnold's deal after one year

Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Garrett: It's always been about winning, not money
Seahawks are 'the perfect niche' for Kupp
Seahawks can escape Darnold's deal after one year

Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Dolphins, Emmanuel Ogbah “haven’t found common ground” on new contract

  
Published March 17, 2025 11:10 AM

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has spent the last five seasons with the Dolphins, but talks about No. 6 have yet to lead to an agreement.

Ogbah’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said on WSVN on Sunday night that the Dolphins have offered his client a contract for the 2025 season but it’s not one Ogbah is ready to accept. Rosenhaus said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that the two sides “haven’t found common ground” on parameters of a deal.

Ogbah had 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games for the Dolphins last season. He has 29.5 sacks over his entire run in Miami.

The Dolphins only have three defensive linemen under contract at the moment, so that’s an area they’ll need to address one way or another in the near future.