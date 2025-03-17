Dolphins, Emmanuel Ogbah “haven’t found common ground” on new contract

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has spent the last five seasons with the Dolphins, but talks about No. 6 have yet to lead to an agreement.

Ogbah’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said on WSVN on Sunday night that the Dolphins have offered his client a contract for the 2025 season but it’s not one Ogbah is ready to accept. Rosenhaus said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that the two sides “haven’t found common ground” on parameters of a deal.

Ogbah had 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games for the Dolphins last season. He has 29.5 sacks over his entire run in Miami.

The Dolphins only have three defensive linemen under contract at the moment, so that’s an area they’ll need to address one way or another in the near future.