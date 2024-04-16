Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier says there’s nothing imminent with Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dolphins have been talking to receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The talk has not yet led to action.

G.M. Chris Grier told reporters on Tuesday that there is nothing imminent between the Dolphins and Beckham. Grier added that offers have been exchanged.

Last year, Beckham made $16 million with the Ravens. While his presence might have helped the Ravens nail down a long-term deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson, Beckham’s performance (35 catches, 565 yards, three touchdowns) didn’t justify the investment.

Beckham should be able to generate interest elsewhere. The Jets wanted him in 2023. The Bills have a need, after trading Stefon Diggs. The Chiefs might have a need, given Rashee Rice’s off-field issue.

Beckham also could find more potential suitors after the draft, if teams that hope to upgrade their receiver room don’t get the guy(s) they want.

For now, the Dolphins have been the closest. The real question is whether Beckham is waiting for the best offer he gets, and whether he has a firm floor below which he won’t go.

Yes, he has said he wants to play four more years. Before he plays one more year, he’ll need someone to make him an offer he won’t refuse.