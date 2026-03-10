 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins, K Zane Gonzalez agree to one-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2026 01:33 PM

The Dolphins have found a new kicker.

Zane Gonzalez has agreed to a one-year deal with Miami, according to agent Mike McCartney.

Gonzalez, 30, spent the latter half of last season kicking for the Falcons. He connected on 19-of-22 field goals and 17-of-18 extra points in nine games.

Gonzalez started his pro career as a Browns seventh-round pick in 2017. He then kicked for the Cardinals for a couple of years before missing the 2022 season with a quad injury and the 2023 season with another injury.

After 2021, he again appeared in a regular season game with Washington in 2024.

The Dolphins released former kicker Jason Sanders earlier this month after he missed the 2025 season due to injury.