Dolphins, K Zane Gonzalez agree to one-year deal

The Dolphins have found a new kicker.

Zane Gonzalez has agreed to a one-year deal with Miami, according to agent Mike McCartney.

Gonzalez, 30, spent the latter half of last season kicking for the Falcons. He connected on 19-of-22 field goals and 17-of-18 extra points in nine games.

Gonzalez started his pro career as a Browns seventh-round pick in 2017. He then kicked for the Cardinals for a couple of years before missing the 2022 season with a quad injury and the 2023 season with another injury.

After 2021, he again appeared in a regular season game with Washington in 2024.

The Dolphins released former kicker Jason Sanders earlier this month after he missed the 2025 season due to injury.