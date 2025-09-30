Dolphins lose Tyreek Hill, but get their first win of the season

The 1972 Dolphins are the only team to go undefeated over an entire NFL season and the 2025 edition guaranteed that they won’t become the latest team to have a winless season on Monday night.

Tua Tagovailoa threw a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Darren Waller and running back De’Von Achane ran for another score to help the Dolphins to a 27-21 win over the Jets. The win was much needed in Miami, but the night wasn’t without a major down note for the Dolphins.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was taken to the hospital after suffering what looked like a severe knee injury in the third quarter of the game. Reports indicated that the team fears he dislocated his knee and confirmation of that would mean a very long road back to the field for the veteran wideout.

Achane finished the night with 19 carries for 96 yards and Tagovailoa was 17-of-25 for 177 yards. Both of his touchdown passes came on drives that started thanks to lost fumbles by the Jets and that wasn’t the only sloppiness for the 0-4 club over the course of the evening.

The Jets were flagged 12 times for 101 yards and those mistakes meant that 197 rushing yards were mostly for naught by the time the clock ran out in the fourth quarter. Justin Fields scored on an impressive and improvisational 43-yard run and hit Garrett Wilson for a 23-yard touchdown with 1:49 left to play, but the Jets weren’t able to get the ensuing onside kick and the other errors over the course of the night were too much to overcome.

Week 5 will see the Jets try for their first win in a home game against the Cowboys while the Dolphins will try to start a winning streak in Carolina.