Dolphins officially place Tua Tagovailoa on IR, sign Tyler Huntley, cut Robbie Chosen

  
Published September 17, 2024 05:17 PM

The Dolphins made if official Tuesday afternoon, announcing that they have placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve. Tagovailoa will spend time recovering from another concussion.

He will miss at least the next four games on the IR list.

The move opened a spot on the 53-player roster for quarterback Tyler Huntley, who the Dolphins signed off the Ravens’ practice squad.

Huntley will backup veteran Skylar Thompson at the position.

The Dolphins also announced they have released wide receiver Robbie Chosen from the practice squad and signed offensive tackle Jackson Carman to the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Chosen played 29 offensive snaps the first two weeks and made one catch for 5 yards. He also ran the wrong route that resulted in a Tagovailoa interception in the loss to the Bills in Week 2.

Carman spent the past three seasons with the Bengals, appearing in 22 games with six starts.