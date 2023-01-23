 Skip navigation
Dolphins plan to interview Anthony Campanile for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 23, 2023 08:57 AM
It looks like the Dolphins will have at least one in-house candidate for their defensive coordinator position.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team plans to interview linebackers coach Anthony Campanile for the job. The Dolphins fired Josh Boyer last week.

Campanile began working for the Dolphins in 2020 and remained on staff after the head coaching change from Brian Flores to Mike McDaniel. He previously coached at Michigan, Boston College, and Rutgers.

The Dolphins have also requested an interview with Seahawks assistant head coach Sean Desai for the opening. The list of candidates will likely grow a bit longer in the coming days.