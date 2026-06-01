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Dolphins promote Brandon Shore to executive VP of football operations, announce other moves

  
Published June 1, 2026 02:23 PM

The Dolphins officially announced a number of previously reported additions to their personnel department on Monday and they also announced several title changes.

One of them involves Brandon Shore being promoted to executive vice president of football operations. Shore has been with the team since 2010 and was previously the senior vice president of football and business administration.

The Dolphins hired assistant general manager Kyle Smith, senior personnel executive Jon Robinson, senior personnel executive Shaun Herock, assistant director of player personnel Josh Scobey, director of pro scouting Venzell Boulware, pro scout Jack Schneider, director of strength and conditioning Todd Hunt, assistant director of strength and conditioning Willie Jones, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Ike Brown.

They also announced new titles for director of player personnel Matt Winston, director of college scouting Grant Wallace, college scout Owen Hartman, college scout Dylan Mabin, vice president of football administration and strategy Max Napolitano, and vice president of sports medicine and performance/head athletic trainer Kyle Johnston.