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Dolphins sign 10 of their draft picks

  
Published June 3, 2026 06:49 AM

The Dolphins took their time before starting the process of signing their 2026 draft picks, but they made up for their slow start by getting a lot of work done all at once.

They announced the signing of 10 draft picks, including second-round linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Rodriguez was a first-team All-American at Texas Tech in 2025 after posting 128 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, four interceptions and a sack for the Red Raiders.

Miami has also signed third-round wide receiver Caleb Douglas, third-round tight end Will Kacmarek, third-round wide receiver Chris Bell, fourth-round defensive end Trey Moore, fourth-round safety Kyle Louis, fifth-round safety Michael Taaffe, fifth-round wide receiver Kevin Coleman, sixth-round guard DJ Campbell, and seventh-round defensive end Max Llewellyn.

First-round picks Kadyn Proctor and Chris Johnson join fifth-round tight end Seydou Traore as the only unsigned picks.