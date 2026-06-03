Dolphins sign 10 of their draft picks

The Dolphins took their time before starting the process of signing their 2026 draft picks, but they made up for their slow start by getting a lot of work done all at once.

They announced the signing of 10 draft picks, including second-round linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Rodriguez was a first-team All-American at Texas Tech in 2025 after posting 128 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, four interceptions and a sack for the Red Raiders.

Miami has also signed third-round wide receiver Caleb Douglas, third-round tight end Will Kacmarek, third-round wide receiver Chris Bell, fourth-round defensive end Trey Moore, fourth-round safety Kyle Louis, fifth-round safety Michael Taaffe, fifth-round wide receiver Kevin Coleman, sixth-round guard DJ Campbell, and seventh-round defensive end Max Llewellyn.

First-round picks Kadyn Proctor and Chris Johnson join fifth-round tight end Seydou Traore as the only unsigned picks.