Dolphins sign DT Isaiah Mack

The Dolphins announced three roster moves Tuesday.

The release of linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive back Keion Crossen previously were reported. Baker, though, was released with a failed physical, the team announced.

Baker’s release saves $9.8 million in cap space, and Crossen’s departure fees up $3 million. The Dolphins, who must be cap compliant by March 13, remain roughly $18 million over the cap.

The Dolphins also announced they signed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack.

Mack has played 25 career games, starting one, in four seasons. He has totaled 17 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in his career.

He has appeared in games for the Titans (2019-20), Patriots (2020) and Ravens (2021-22). Mack has also spent time with the Broncos (2021), Steelers (2021), Seahawks (2022), Jets (2023) and Commanders (2023).