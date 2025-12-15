Dolphins sign LB Quinton Bell to active roster

The Dolphins signed linebacker Quinton Bell to the active roster from the practice squad on Monday, the team announced. The Dolphins waived linebacker Andre Carter II in a corresponding move.

The team also announced it has elevated offensive lineman Kion Smith to the active roster for Monday Night Football.

Bell has bounced between the active roster and the practice squad this season. He has seen action on 30 defensive snaps and 45 on special teams in three games, totaling one tackle.

He has appeared in 30 career games, with three starts, in five seasons with Tampa Bay (2020), Atlanta (2022) and Miami (2023-25). Bell has recorded 27 tackles, one sack, one pass defensed and one forced fumble in his career.

He also has four special teams tackles.

Carter has appeared in 15 career games in two seasons with Minnesota (2023) and Las Vegas (2024), recording three tackles and half a sack. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent, signing with Minnesota in 2023.

Smith has played 21 career games, with two starts at right guard, in two seasons with the Dolphins (2023, 2025). He has seen action in 12 games this season.

Smith also spent two seasons on Miami’s practice squad (2021-22) and the 2024 season on injured reserve. He entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2021 with Atlanta, where he spent the offseason and training camp before signing with Miami.