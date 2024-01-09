Dolphins to add Bruce Irvin to active roster, Malik Reed to practice squad

Needing more depth at outside linebacker, the Dolphins have added two more players in addition to Justin Houston.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Miami is signing Bruce Irvin to the 53-man roster and Malik Reed to the practice squad.

Irvin was recently with Detroit, appearing in two games for the club in December before he was let go. He registered a sack, a tackle for loss, and two QB hits. In 11 games with 10 starts for Seattle last year, Irvin had 3.5 sacks with five tackles for loss and nine QB hits.

The No. 15 overall pick of the 2012 draft, Irvin has 56.5 career sacks in 140 games.

Reed was with the Dolphins through the offseason program and training camp this year before spending time on the Raiders’ practice squad and active roster. He appeared in four games for Las Vegas this season, recording three total tackles. In 2022, he played 14 games with two starts for Pittsburgh and registered a sack along with four QB hits.

The Dolphins have recently lost — among others — Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Andrew Van Ginkel at edge rusher due to injury.