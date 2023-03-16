 Skip navigation
Dolphins to sign Braxton Berrios

  
Published March 16, 2023 08:34 AM
nbc_pft_whitetodolphins_230314
March 14, 2023 08:24 AM
While Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree the Dolphins needed a backup for injury-prone Tua Tagovailoa, they evaluate if Mike White is the right guy for the job due to his own health history.

Quarterback Mike White will have a familiar face in the Miami locker room.

Miami has agreed to sign receiver/return specialist Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Berrios was released by the Jets late last week. He caught just 18 passes for 145 yards and rushed for 91 yards with two TDs last season. He averaged 11.4 yards on 21 punt returns and 23.1 yards on 26 kick returns.

Berrios was a Pro Bowler in 2021 after he averaged a league-high 30.4 yards per kick return and 13.4 yards per punt return. He’s caught 107 passes for 1,085 yards with five touchdowns over the past four seasons.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Berrios, as he played his college ball at the University of Miami.