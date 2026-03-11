 Skip navigation
Dolphins to sign CB Darrell Baker, re-sign CB A.J. Green

  
Published March 11, 2026 04:56 PM

The Dolphins are making a pair of moves at cornerback on Wednesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are signing Darrell Baker to a one-year deal and they announced that they have re-signed A.J. Green.

Baker appeared in 34 games and made 19 starts for the Titans over the last two seasons. He had 95 tackles and 12 passes defensed in that action. Baker also had 35 tackles and a fumble recovery for the Colts during his first two NFL seasons.

Green played in three games for the Dolphins last season and also appeared in two games for the Rams earlier in the year. He played in 34 games for the Browns over his first four NFL seasons. He has 40 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries over his entire career.