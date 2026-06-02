Dolphins to sign WR Jalen Reagor

The Dolphins are adding to their wide receiver room.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they are signing Jalen Reagor to their 90-man roster.

Reagor spent the last two seasons with the Chargers, but did not play in any games during the 2025 campaign. He had seven catches for 100 yards in 2024.

The Eagles drafted Reagor in the first round in 2020 and traded him to the Vikings after two seasons. He spent one year in Minnesota and one year in New England. He has 86 career catches and has also returned one punt and one kickoff for touchdowns over the course of his career.