Dolphins will place CB Cam Smith on the non-football injury list

The Dolphins officially added veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas to their roster on Wednesday, but they also lost another corner for at least the first four games of the season.

General Manager Chris Grier told reporters at a press conference that Cam Smith will be placed on the non-football injury list. Smith was active during the preseason and Grier did not disclose what led to the NFI move.

Smith was a 2023 second-round pick and he’s played 21 games for the team. He had 18 tackles in those appearances.

Grier said that the Dolphins will re-sign offensive lineman Kendall Lamm, who was part of the Eagles’ cuts to get to the 53-player limit on Tuesday. Lamm played 33 games and made 16 starts for Miami over the last three seasons.

The Dolphins also waived safety Jordan Colbert in Wednesday’s roster moves.