 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
MotoGP of Great Britain - Sprint
Pol Espargaro puts fear aside to finish 16th in 2023 British Grand Prix Sprint race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
Martin Truex Jr. will return to race in NASCAR in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupqualmich_230805.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Michigan
nbc_nas_bellinterview_230805.jpg
Bell on Cup Series pole at Michigan
nbc_golf_lpga_bestroundofdayboutier_230805.jpg
Boutier 13-under after Round 3 at Scottish Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
MotoGP of Great Britain - Sprint
Pol Espargaro puts fear aside to finish 16th in 2023 British Grand Prix Sprint race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
Martin Truex Jr. will return to race in NASCAR in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupqualmich_230805.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Michigan
nbc_nas_bellinterview_230805.jpg
Bell on Cup Series pole at Michigan
nbc_golf_lpga_bestroundofdayboutier_230805.jpg
Boutier 13-under after Round 3 at Scottish Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Don Coryell’s daughter says “Air Coryell has landed in Canton” as he enters Hall of Fame

  
Published August 5, 2023 03:00 PM

Don Coryell’s daughter, Mindy Coryell Lewis, promised not to cry as she accepted his entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The former Cardinals and Chargers coach died in 2010.

The family had waged a 30-year campaign to get him enshrined.

“The challenge is what my dad would have said if he were here,” Lewis said. “So, I’ll do my best. . . . What I am sure of is he would be humbled and grateful and maybe just a bit surprised his legacy has lived on for all these years and now he’s forever recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Coryell spent 14 total seasons as an NFL head coach, five years leading the St. Louis Cardinals and nine years with the San Diego Chargers. He compiled a 111-83-1 career record in the regular season and was a two-time coach of the year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

He never won a Super Bowl but sealed his legacy as one of the greatest innovators in NFL history.

“Air Coryell has landed in Canton,” Lewis said to close and bursting into tears. “I broke my promise.”