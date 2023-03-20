 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
D’Onta Foreman glad to show he’s more than Derrick Henry’s or Christian McCaffrey’s backup

  
Published March 20, 2023 02:52 AM
Over the last two years, D’Onta Foreman has started 12 games, but only in the absence of two of the best running backs in the NFL: He started three games in Tennessee in 2021 when Derrick Henry was injured, and he started nine games in Carolina in 2022 after Christian McCaffrey was traded.

Now Foreman has arrived in Chicago as a free agent, and he says he thinks he’s shown that he deserves to be a starter.

“When I knew I had the opportunity to be the guy, I tried to do it to the best of my ability,” Foreman said. “I opened some eyes to show what I bring to the table. I want to build on that and continue to grow.”

Foreman said he was proud that the Titans’ and Panthers’ running games didn’t fall apart when he filled in for Henry and McCaffrey.

“I can play just as good as some of the best people in the league,” he said. “I think I’m right there with those guys.”

Will Foreman be the guy in Chicago? He knows Khalil Herbert returns from last year’s team, and he also knows that Justin Fields is one of the NFL’s best runners at the quarterback position. But Foreman says he intends to be the guy for the Bears.

“I came here to try to be the guy,” Foreman said. “If I didn’t come here with that mentality I’d be doing myself a disservice and doing the team a disservice.”