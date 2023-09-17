Dontayvion Wicks scores first career TD to extend Packers’ lead to 17-9

Packers rookie receiver Dontayvion Wicks did not catch a pass in his NFL debut in Week 1. He has his first catch and his first touchdown Sunday.

Wicks had a 32-yard catch-and-run to the end zone with 10:31 remaining in the third quarter, giving the Packers a 17-9 lead over the Falcons. He now has two catches for 40 yards.

It was Jordan Love’s second touchdown throw of the day. He’s completed 11 of 16 passes for 124 yards, with his first touchdown pass going 9 yards to Jayden Reed.

The Packers led 10-9 at the half after Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed his extra point wide left.