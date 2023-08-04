Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads Browns to comeback win in Hall of Fame Game

With most of the starters for both teams sitting out the Hall of Fame Game, Kellen Mond started at quarterback for the Browns. But it was Dorian Thompson-Robinson who starred.

The rookie fifth-rounder played the second half and completed 8 of 11 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 36 yards on six carries, threw a block that sprung Demetric Felton Jr., led the Browns on a 93-yard touchdown drive and rallied them to a 21-16 win over the Jets.

The Jets led 16-7 at halftime.

The game was delayed 20 minutes between the third and fourth quarters when the lights on the south side of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium went out.

Browns receiver Austin Watkins then lit up the scoreboard with a 22-yard touchdown reception from Thompson-Robinson with 9:33 left. Chris Streveler tried to lead the Jets to a late comeback but was intercepted by Bubba Bolden at the Browns 13 on fourth down with 40 seconds remaining.

With Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers — and all the other stars for both teams — on the sidelines, all eyes were on former Jets first-round picks Zach Wilson and Mekhi Becton.

Wilson started and went 3-of-5 for 65 yards, including a 57-yard completion.

Becton, an offensive lineman, was expected to play 20-25 snaps but played only seven offensive snaps and four on special teams, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.